“YSRCP leaders are involved in narcotics case,” alleges Gandi Babji

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency in-charge Gandi Babji has alleged that Kunam Ramachandra Rao of Sandhya Aqua, which had imported dry yeast mixed with narcotics, is associated with the YSRCP. He also alleged that Kakinada MLA Chandrasekhar had a hand in the drug trade.

Expressing concern at the proliferation of drugs in the city at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on March 26, Mr. Babji said that the drug mafia had spread its tentacles in the city long ago. Students and youths were getting addicted to drugs. He said that a 22-year-old youth from the district turned a drug addict and subsequently became insane. He said that inquiries with the Government Hospital for Mental Care in the city revealed that many such cases were being reported at the hospital.

He alleged that the YSRCP government has turned Visakhapatnam into a haven for drugs, and said that if the YSRCP was brought back to power, the city would deteriorate further. He said that 100 gm of narcotic substances were mixed for every 1 kg of dry yeast. A total of 25,000 kg of dry yeast was received by the importer from Brazil. The mixed narcotics could be separated easily, he said.

He also alleged that some of the officials were misusing their powers and supporting the ruling party leaders though the Election Code had come into force. He appealed to the Election Commission to initiate action against such officials.

