YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy criticises Pawan Kalyan for accepting only 24 Assembly seats in the alliance with TDP in Andhra Pradesh

February 24, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘BCs are not given priority in the list announced by the TDP-JSP alliance’

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy.

YSR Congress Party leaders from Visakhapatnam criticised the TDP–JSP alliance after the announcement of the candidates for the coming elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Saturday, YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy alleged that JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan wants to see TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu happy, so he had limited his party to just 24 Assembly seats out of the total 175.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan has to answer his followers and supporters about the seat-sharing, he said. Mr. Subba Reddy said that there was no social equality in the list of candidates announced and the BCs were not at all given priority.

He said that after the ‘Siddham’ meeting in March first week, the YSRCP will announce final list of candidates as well as the manifesto. He said that though the TDP-JSP or other parties come as an alliance or any form, no parties can stop YSRCP from winning the coming elections.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath questioned how can Mr. Pawan Kalyan become the Chief Minister with just 24 seats. He also said that both the parties should check how many seats were allotted to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

