YSRCP leader: work on medical colleges will start soon

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2020 23:08 IST

‘Efforts on to make State a health hub’

YSR Congress Party senior leader Koyya Prasad Reddy on Tuesday said the work on two world-class medical colleges at Paderu and Anakapalle would start soon.

He told the media that a budgetary allocation of ₹1,000 crore had been made to set up 16 medical colleges to make the State a health hub and a centre for medical tourism.

Mr. Prasad Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had emerged as a visionary by unveiling an ambitious plan to develop the State by promoting medical and engineering colleges and the skill development university. He said liberal allocation was being made to encourage many to study professional courses.

The YSRCP leader said that huge amounts were being spent to provide drinking water connections to households and complete various pending irrigation projects to make the State ‘Harita Andhra Pradesh.’ He said work on ports at Bhavanapadu, Kakinada and Ramayapatnam as well as international airport by GMR Group at Bhogapuram near here would be grounded during the current year.

He said that the Chief Minister is making all out efforts to place the State on the top in all spheres of development in the next four years. Mr. Prasad Reddy said that the YSRCP government has done more in one year than what the Chandrababu Naidu government had done in five years for the Polavaram project. He said that the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi works were going on at a brisk pace and water would be provided to meet the needs of both agriculture and industry.

He expressed happiness at the announcement of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’. He recalled that the prior to 2004, farmers in the State used to commit suicide, unable to pay power bills. After Rajasekhara Reddy took over as Chief Minister, he provided free power and introduced several reforms for the benefit of farmers.

The YSRCP government had introduced several more benefits for the welfare of farmers, he added.