YSRCP leader slams Naidu for opposing capital move

YSR Congress Party leader and former chairman of AP Technology Services Koyya Prasad Reddy on Tuesday accused former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of thwarting development in North Andhra by opposing the decision of the State government to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Reddy said that the former Chief Minister’s argument in the Assembly against setting up the administrative capital in Visakhapatnam has “exposed his hatred towards the people of North Andhra”.

“Though North Andhra had remained a citadel of the Telugu Desam for a long time, Mr. Naidu has never shown any gratitude to Visakhapatnam, despite the city electing four MLAs from his party to the Assembly,” Mr. Reddy claimed.

Mr. Reddy said that there was wide support from Telugus all over the world for the move to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.

“Many people have come out on social media platforms to thank Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his decision to develop Amaravati as a legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as an administrative capital and Kurnool as a judicial capital to ensure decentralised development in all 13 districts of the State,” he said.

The YSRCP leader further said that Visakhapatnam, home to several industries, two ports, and the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command, is the most suitable place to become the capital of the State as it also enjoys excellent connectivity to various domestic and international destinations.

He said that the people who saw the live telecast of Assembly proceedings were happy over the way the session in the Leglative Assembly was conducted.

‘No to cluster-centric development’

“The Leader of Opposition spoke for one-and-a-half hours even as TDP MLAs tried to interrupt the speech of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to deny him the opportunity to explain his viewpoint on cluster-centric development. The government has taken the decision to ensure decentralised development so that all regions in the State will get their due ,” Mr. Reddy claimed.