YSRCP leader lodges complaint against party corporator in Visakhapatnam

A senior YSR Congress Party leader from Gajuwaka has submitted a written complaint to Gajuwaka Police against the corporator of Ward 60 (YSRCP) P.V. Suresh, alleging that he has assaulted him and also made derogatory statements defaming him in public.

According to sources, the YSRCP leader P.V.V.V.S.A.N. Murthy from Himachal Nagar in Gajuwaka in his complaint alleged that he was attending a programme in which YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and other leaders were scheduled to meet the family members of an accident victim at Pilakavanipalem (Ward 58) Malkapuram on Saturday. He stated that he had attended the programme based on the invitation from YSRCP leaders, but corporator Suresh who objected to his presence allegedly beat him up. Gajuwaka police have received the complaint and are looking into it.