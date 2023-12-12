YSRCP leader Devan Reddy resigns from party

December 12, 2023 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Devan Reddy, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in-charge for Gajuwaka constituency and son of Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, reportedly resigned from the membership of the party. He reportedly wrote to YSRCP coordinator for North Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy announcing his resignation from the party, on Monday.

While there was no official confirmation from the party in this regard, the YSRCP on Monday officially released a list announcing the names of the new in-charges for 11 Assembly constituencies in the State, including Gajuwaka. It appointed Varikuti Ramachandra Rao, who is said to belong to the Yadava community, as the party in-charge for Gajuwaka.

Mr. Devan Reddy, who belongs to the ‘Reddika’ caste, was hopeful of getting the YSRCP ticket to contest the 2024 Assembly elections as his father and sitting MLA Mr. Nagi Reddy had reportedly decided to abstain from contesting the elections on grounds of ill-health. YSRCP sources said that Mr. Devan Reddy was earlier promised a ticket in the 2024 elections.

However, Mr. Devan Reddy is said to have been miffed by reports that the party leadership was mulling to give the Gajuwaka ticket for the 2024 Assembly elections to a person from the Yadava community.

