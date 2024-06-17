YSRCP kept people in the dark about Rushikonda constructions, alleges JSP leader

Jana Sena Party leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana has said that former Minister Gudivada Amarnath should have informed about the purpose of the building constructed by the former State government on Rushikonda, before its construction and not now.

Responding to Mr. Amarnath’s press conference on Monday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the then State government did not follow proper norms to construct the building on Rushikonda. Nothing was revealed about it until its term ended with the latest elections, he added.

“But now, Mr. Amarnath was trying to tell people through media that this building was meant for government’s functionaries, and not for Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal needs. How can people believe such words?. If really this building is meant for government needs, then it should have been revealed before its construction,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.