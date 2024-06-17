ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP kept people in the dark about Rushikonda constructions, alleges JSP leader

Published - June 17, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘The then YSRCP government didn’t follow norms in constructing the building’

The Hindu Bureau

The then YSRCP government should have informed about the purpose of Rushikonda building before the construction, says JSP leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana  | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Jana Sena Party leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana has said that former Minister Gudivada Amarnath should have informed about the purpose of the building constructed by the former State government on Rushikonda, before its construction and not now.

TDP leaders trying to mislead people on Rushikonda constructions, alleges YSRCP leader Amarnath

Responding to Mr. Amarnath’s press conference on Monday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the then State government did not follow proper norms to construct the building on Rushikonda. Nothing was revealed about it until its term ended with the latest elections, he added.

“But now, Mr. Amarnath was trying to tell people through media that this building was meant for government’s functionaries, and not for Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal needs. How can people believe such words?. If really this building is meant for government needs, then it should have been revealed before its construction,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

