YSRCP is trying to divert issues and creating unrest by proposing Hyderabad as joint capital, alleges TDP leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao

‘Jagan, who boasted of building three capitals, has failed to spend even a penny to develop either Visakhapatnam, Amaravati or Kurnool’

February 14, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao has alleged that the statement of YSRCP North Andhra Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy that Hyderabad should be the joint capital for both the Telugu speaking States, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, till Visakhapatnam becomes the Executive capital, is to divert issues and to create unrest between people of the two States.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office on Wednesday, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said that he did not understand the intention of the YSRCP leaders in seeking Hyderabad as joint capital, when the Assembly, the council, the MLAs and MPs are from Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leader said that before elections, YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that Amaravati would be the capital, while after the elections, he said that the government would develop three capitals. Just before another election, the YSRCP wants Hyderabad as joint capital. This shows the YSRCP’s commitment to build a capital in Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that the ruling party is hurting the sentiments of people.

The TDP leader also alleged that Mr. Jagan who boasted of building three capitals has failed to spend a penny to develop either Visakhapatnam, Amaravati or Kurnool.

Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said that people are eagerly waiting to teach Mr. Jagan a lesson in the coming elections.

“Why do we need a Chief Minister to press button, an attender is enough for that. This Chief Minister has even failed to resolve public grievances,” he added.

