YSRCP has done little to sort out issues, says TDP leader

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 March 2020 01:38 IST

‘It did not bother to file a caveat in apex court’

TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Tuesday alleged that the YSRCP did not do enough to sort out the issues pertaining to the quota allocated for local body elections.

“The YSRCP government knew from the beginning that the proposal for having 59.85% reservation will be rejected by the High Court. But, it did not bother to file a caveat in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy told the media here on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Socio-economic audit

According to him, BCs, SCs and STs constitute 60% of the State’s population. “The government should have done a socio-economic audit and submitted it to the Supreme Court as it was done by the Tamil Nadu government,” said Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy.

The Supreme Court earlier fixed the quota for reservation at 50%, but based on a socio-economic audit report, things can be changed. “However, the YSRCP government knowingly ignored this factor. The local body election can be delayed. The government can still approach the Supreme Court to get it cleared, said the TDP leader.

Former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the 59.85% reservation was challenged by people from the YSRCP and when it came to the court for hearing, they did not bother to file a proper counter.

‘GO an eyewash’

“This indicates that the YSRCP is not serious about the issue. The GO on reservation higher than 50% was an eyewash,” he said.

Criticising the State government for not doing enough for the development of BCs, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that funds of ₹14,000 crore allotted to the BC community had been diverted to other welfare schemes.

“Nine months have passed after the YSRCP assumed the power. However, no fund from the BC Sub-plan has been released,” added Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy.