YSRCP govt. neglected Uttarandhra development, says Purandeswari

July 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Criticising the State government for ‘failing to attract investments’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president, D. Purandeswari, on Friday demanded that the government announce the present status of the MoUs which were signed during the recently held Investor’s Summit in Visakhapatnam and the employment generated so far in the Uttarandhra region.

She said that the State government’s focus on investments was evident from the case of the LuLu group, which had shifted its proposed investment plans worth ₹3,000 crore to Tamil Nadu from Visakhapatnam.

The Visakhapatnam region, which had huge potential in tourism growth, was completely neglected by the State government. Apart from the Vistadome coaches’ project to the Araku-bound train, which was provided by the Central government, the State government did not make even minimum efforts to develop tourism here in the last three years, which could have generated huge employment, she alleged.

Ms. Purandeswari, who was on a maiden visit to Visakhapatnam since taking over as the BJP State unit president, was received by hundreds of party leaders and supporters and brought in a procession to the party office at Lawsons’s Bay Colony.

Later, addressing a press conference, Ms. Purandeswari said that she wanted to create awareness among people on the development activities and welfare schemes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh by the BJP-led Central government and “how the ruling YSR Congress Party is cheating people and diverting the funds”.

She said that as part of PMAY, the Central government had sanctioned 1.57 lakh houses in Visakhapatnam, 19,339 in Srikakulam, 14,802 in Bobbili, 25,619 in Vizianagaram and 5,730 in Anakapalli. “The BJP demands that the YSRCP government release a White Paper on how many houses the State government has constructed for the poor in these areas,” she said.

Railway projects

The Central government had sanctioned the doubling of the Araku-Kothavalasa railway line at a cost of around ₹1,840 crore and the works were going on. A third railway line was being laid between Vizianagaram and Kuneru and another one between Vizianagaram and Ichchapuram at a cost of ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,920 crore respectively, she said.

The BJP had kept its promise of creating a railway zone with Visakhapatnam as the headquarters. The construction of the zonal office buildings would start soon. The delay was because of the State government not providing the land, she said.

National highways

With an outlay of ₹2,013 crore, Anandapuram-Anakapalli six-lane road was being developed. The Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram, and Visakhapatnam-Raipur roads were being constructed at a cost of ₹6,300 crore and ₹3,778 crore respectively. Before 2014, A.P. had 4,118 km stretch of national highways, which now increased to 8,668 km, she said. The YSRCP government should reveal how many roads they had laid in the State so far, the BJP leader asked, taking a dig at the poor condition of the roads in A.P.

A number of educational institutions were allocated by the Centre to Uttarandhra, which included the IIM, IIPE, and Tribal University, she said.

Though, as part of AMRUT scheme, huge funds were allocated to Uttarandhra, their proper utilisation could not be seen at the ground level, she alleged.

Vizag steel plant

The disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was a Central government’s proposal, and the BJP leaders from the State would strive to take steps which could benefit the staff and the VSP, she said.

She criticised the State government, saying the works on Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, Thotapalli reservoir and the Janjavathi projects were completely neglected.

She also alleged that the YSRCP was involved in large-scale mining and land scams in Uttarandhra. Citing the recent kidnap of the Visakhapatnam MP’s family and the murder of a minor boy at Bapatla, she said the Law & Order had worsened in the State.

BJP leaders P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, M. Ravindra, Suhasini Anand, and Surendra Mohan were among those present.