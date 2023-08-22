HamberMenu
YSRCP govt. is ready to hand over Turlavada Konda land worth ₹300 cr. to Vijaya Sai Reddy, says TDP

The Turlavada Konda lands belong to Narasimha Swamy temple and the move to hand over the lands is against the sentiments of people, says Ayyanna Patrudu

August 22, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the YSRCP government is ready to hand over land worth more than ₹300 crore on a platter to the party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Addressing the media at the party office at Mangalagiri on August 22 (Tuesday), TDP Polit Bureau member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said that the Turlavada Konda lands belonged to the Narasimha Swamy temple. “Legends have it that Lord Narasimha Swamy stepped on the holy land atop Turlavada Konda. The move to hand over the temple lands is against the sentiments of the people. The TDP opposes handing over the holy land to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy,” he said.

Claiming that the YSRCP government has made all the arrangements to hand over the land worth over ₹300 crore in Bheemunipatnam to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that it is time the people opposed the move tooth and nail.

The daughter of Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy has made an appeal to the State government to allocate 120 acres on the hillock for establishing a private university, he said.

Asserting that the TDP, if voted to power in 2024 elections, would revoke all such land allotments, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said, “the TDP will expose all the misdeeds of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.”

