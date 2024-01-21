YSRCP govt. involved in land and TDR scams, alleges TDP leader

January 21, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) parliamentary constituency president, Palla Srinivasa Rao, claimed that after the TDP-JSP alliance forms the government, strict action will be taken against those involved in land scams.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, here on Sunday, he alleged that over the past four and half years in power, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has been involved in land scams and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scams.

The TDP leader claimed that the State government was eyeing the Rama Naidu Studio land; however, the case reached the Supreme Court, which issued a stay order preventing the conversion of studio land into layouts. “YSRCP leaders tweaked the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) masterplan for their benefit. They have also used government funds to lay roads to their ventures and layouts,” he alleged.

He further asserted that the YSRCP government has around 80 days left and people are ready to teach the government a lesson.