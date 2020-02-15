YSRCP govt. has failed on all fronts, says TDP MLA

Alleging that the YSRCP leaders are resorting to mud-slinging against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the pretext of income tax raids on his former personal secretary, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has said that “it is a tactics to divert people’s attention from the miserable performance of the government”.

Revenue fall

The governance is so poor that the State’s revenue fell from ₹1.78 lakh crore to ₹72,000 crore. The number increased to ₹1.28 lakh crore only after the Central grants and bank borrowings. The government need to address the yawing gap of ₹50,000 crore now,” he told the media here on Friday.

Special Category Status

The TDP (urban) president said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and 22 YSRCP MPs had failed to bring pressure on the Centre to accord Special Category Status to the State.

TDP leaders Md. Nazir, Pasala Prasad and Lodagala Krishna were present on the occasion.