YSRCP govt. has brought in revolutionary changes in A.P., says Subba Reddy

Party cadres told to counter ‘propaganda campaign’ launched by the Opposition

The YSRCP will always stand by its cadres, says Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Party cadres told to counter ‘propaganda campaign’ launched by the Opposition

Attributing the land-sliding victory of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in 2019 Assembly elections to the cadres, party in-charge for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts, Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in ‘revolutionary reforms’ in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the party workers on Sunday, Mr. Subba Reddy, who is also Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), said that the party would always stand by its workers.

“The Chief Minister had fulfilled most of the promises he had made to the people within one year of assuming the office. Revolutionary changes have been brought in the fields of education, health and agriculture. The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) has helped check the migration of farmers from villages. In total, 32 lakh houses are being constructed for the poor in the State,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

Training gun on the opposition parties, the YSRCP leader said the TDP was ‘spitting venom’ by launching a ‘false campaign’ against the YSRCP with the help of a section of media. He exhorted the ruling party cadres to counter such moves.

YSRCP State general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao said that the YSRCP government had launched many welfare schemes, despite the financial constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath also spoke on the occasion.