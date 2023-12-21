YSRCP govt. debts much less than previous TDP govt. borrowings, says Jagan

December 21, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the debts made by the YSRCP government are very less compared to the borrowings of the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government between 2014 and 2019. However, despite the huge debts, the TDP had failed to take up developmental activities and welfare schemes in the manner the YSRCP has done for people in the last four and a half years, he added.

Addressing a public meeting at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on December 21 (Thursday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government had cheated public by not waiving farm loans, not providing jobs, and ignoring basic amenities. During the TDP government, a number of scams right from sand mining, fiber grid to skill development had taken place. But, the YSRCP has implemented about 99.5% of the assurances given in the manifesto. With just the click of a button, about ₹2.44 lakh crore was deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries across the State as part of various welfare schemes, while a number of development projects were also taken up, he said.

On the one hand, the opposition party and a section of the media have been highlighting that the YSRCP government has become debt-ridden due to the welfare schemes but on the other hand, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is talking of six guarantee schemes in the manifesto, which also entail a huge financial outlay, he said.

“Going by Mr. Naidu’s statement, the financial commitment as per his manifesto promises is three times more than what I am giving right now. How does this justify the allegation that the State is getting debt-trapped due to welfare schemes?” he questioned.

He said that the opposition parties and a section of the media are ready to cheat public once again and may try to lure people with fake promises in the coming days. ‘‘They may even dare to promise one kg gold and a luxury car to every house,’‘ he criticised, appealing to people not to believe their words.

