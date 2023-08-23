YSRCP government trying to hand over 120 acres of land at Tarluvada village in Visakhapatnam district to MP’s daughter, allege Opposition party leaders

August 23, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Opposition parties have alleged that the YSRCP government is preparing to hand over 120 acres on a hill at Tarluvada village of Anandapuram mandal, on the outskirts of the city, to the daughter of YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. The CPI and JSP leaders and activists visited the land with banners and flags on Wednesday and demanded cancellation of land allotment.

CPI leaders, under the aegis of the party’s State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, went to Tarluvada and went round the site on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Mr. Murthy alleged that 120 acres of land was allotted to the daughter of the YSRCP leader for establishment of a private university.

He alleged that while the prevailing market on the hill was around ₹3 crore per acre, it was allotted at 5% of that value. A 3-km road was being constructed up the hill. Demanding cancellation of the land allotment, he alleged that the YSRCP in the name of making Vizag as the executive capital was indulging in ‘land grabbing’.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled that both the previous TDP government and the present YSRCP government had constituted Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe the allegations of land grabbing in Vizag. But both the governments had not revealed the reports of the SITs. He alleged that both the TDP and YSRCP were hand in glove, when it came to grabbing of lands.

JSP leaders and activists went in a rally to the site with flags, and raised slogans against the alleged land grabbing by YSRCP leaders.

Meanwhile, TDP district president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged at a media conference, that the YSRCP leaders were preparing to grab land at Tarluvada in the name of establishing a university with international standards. He demanded that the State government come out with a statement on the issue.

He said that a proposal was made in the past to establish a logistics park on that site. TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer, party’s south constituency in-charge and former MLA Gandi Babji and State secretary Lodagala Krishna were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.