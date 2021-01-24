‘YSRCP government neglecting Vamsadhara Phase-2 project’

It has potential to irrigate 1 lakh acres in Srikakulam district, say NGO leaders

Uttarandhra Melukolupu founder president and BJP senior leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju and former Srikakulam MP Kanithi Viswanatham on Saturday expressed concern over the neglect of the Vamsadhara Phase-2 project by the YSR Congress Party government in the last two years.

Though it was the lifeline for the development of the district, the government had failed to complete canals, distributary network and construction of another barrage which would ensure irrigation facility for 1.07 lakh acres with the utilisation of 16.048 tmcft water, they said.

Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Sanyasi Raju said that the A.P. government had failed to convince Odisha for taking up a joint survey to identify 106 acres of land that should be acquired for the construction of Neradi barrage.

“Issues of North Andhra region are being neglected by the successive Chief Ministers for the last 65 years, none of them from the North Coastal region. Justice can be assured only when the post is given to North Andhra on rotation basis. All parties should announce their CM candidate from this region at least in 2024 general elections,” said Mr. Sanyasi Raju.

Linking of rivers

Mr. Viswanadham sought immediate linkage of Vamsadhara-Nagavali-Bahuda rivers and Vamsadhara and Godavari rivers in future. “The government should establish agro-based industries in all the 38 mandals to stop the exodus of people from rural areas to different parts of the country in search of a livelihood. Nearly 5.3 lakh people who left for other States would come back when opportunities are created locally,” said Mr. Viswanatham.

BJP district president Attada Ravibabji urged the government to construct fishing jetties in Bhavanapadu, Kalingapatnam, Baruva and Akkupalli to ensure a decent livelihood for fishermen community. He also sought a four-lane road connecting all the coastal areas in North Andhra for the speedy development of the region.