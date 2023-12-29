GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP government failed to implement total prohibition in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Mahila Samakhya

December 29, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya district secretary Md. Begum has alleged that the YSRCP government, which came to power on the promise of implementing total prohibition in the State, not only failed to implement the promise but also promoted liquor sales and is playing with the lives of the common people.

A protest was organised by women, under the aegis of the Mahila Samakhya, at the Prohibition and Excise Station at HB Colony here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Begum said that when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was in the Opposition, he had promised to control the flow of liquor, which was resulting in women losing their husbands and leading to disintegration of families. She said that women were ready to teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the forthcoming elections.

The participants raised slogans demanding implementation of the phased ban on liquor as promised. Samakhya leaders Devudamma, Aruna, K. Rajani, B. Pushpalatha and Bharati were among those who participated.

