Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP doesn’t provide food to the poor, nor allows others to do so, says Vishnu Kumar Raju

The former MLA hits out at the ruling party for demolishing temporary structures in Mangalagiri

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju slammed the ruling party for allegedly demolishing temporary structures that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was planning to use to distribute food among the poor akin to its ‘Anna Canteen’ programme, in Mangalagiri on Friday.

“The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government neither provides food to the poor, nor allows other political parties to do so,” Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged.

In a press release on Friday, the former MLA said that TDP leader and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna had initiated an ‘Anna Danam’ programme at Mangalagiri to distribute free food among the poor on the occasion of his birthday, for which some temporary structures were erected. However, some YSRCP cadres reportedly razed the structures and also allegedly confined several TDP leaders to their homes. This is totally undemocratic, he said.

After taking over as Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has closed down the Anna Canteens, leaving many needy people in the lurch as they were getting quality meals for only ₹5. This is an unfortunate act by the YSRCP to stop something which is benefiting the poor, he said, warning of a public backlash against the government.