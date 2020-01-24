‘YSRCP deceiving people in name of Executive capital’

The YSRCP government is out to deceive the people in the name of setting up the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Telugu Yuvatha district president Lodagala Krishna said here on Thursday.

“The TDP is not against the development of Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region, but the YSRCP government is mislead the people in the name of setting up Executive capital in Vizag. The bill on the three capitals has flaws,” he told the media here.

Central assistance

Elaborating on it, Mr. Krishna claimed that financial support from the Centre in form of exemptions could be received only when the norms were followed. “The YSRCP government has amended the Acts. These changes will make Andhra Pradesh ineligible to get financial assistance from the Centre,” he said.

Claiming that there was ₹514-crore scam behind the decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital, the Telugu Yuvatha leader said: “I have already complained to the CBI and will share the evidence when the CBI will seek the details.”

‘Insult to Council chief ’

TDP State secretary Md. Nazir decried the alleged insult of Legislative Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed by YSRCP Ministers, saying that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy remained a mute spectator to the incident.

He alleged that YSRCP general secretary Vijaya Sai Reddy was poking his nose into day-to-day affairs of the government, bringing disrepute to the Chief Minister with his ‘high-handed behaviour’.