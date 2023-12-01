ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP corporators given priority at GVMC meetings in Visakhapatnam, alleges TDP

December 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Issues raised or the demands made by the TDP corporators are neglected’

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA & Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao conducted a meeting with the party corporators at the party office here on Friday. During the meeting, the TDP leaders discussed about the council meeting scheduled to be held on December 6.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Mayor G. Hari venkata Kumari should treat all the corporators in a transparent manner. He alleged that YSRCP corporators were being given the most priority at the council meetings, while the issues raised or the demands made by the TDP corporators were neglected.

During the meeting, the corporators informed Mr. Srinivasa Rao that while works worth crores were being sanctioned to the wards of YSRCP corporators, the GVMC officials claim that they do not have funds to take up works in wards represented by the TDP corporators. They also complained that even the officials are in favour of the YSRCP corporators and leaders, which is unfortunate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Corporators B Jagannadham, P Srinivasa Rao, S Rajasekhar, B Ramana and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US