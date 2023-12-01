YSRCP corporators given priority at GVMC meetings in Visakhapatnam, alleges TDP

December 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA & Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao conducted a meeting with the party corporators at the party office here on Friday. During the meeting, the TDP leaders discussed about the council meeting scheduled to be held on December 6.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Mayor G. Hari venkata Kumari should treat all the corporators in a transparent manner. He alleged that YSRCP corporators were being given the most priority at the council meetings, while the issues raised or the demands made by the TDP corporators were neglected.

During the meeting, the corporators informed Mr. Srinivasa Rao that while works worth crores were being sanctioned to the wards of YSRCP corporators, the GVMC officials claim that they do not have funds to take up works in wards represented by the TDP corporators. They also complained that even the officials are in favour of the YSRCP corporators and leaders, which is unfortunate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Corporators B Jagannadham, P Srinivasa Rao, S Rajasekhar, B Ramana and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.