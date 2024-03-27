ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar launches election campaign in Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency

March 27, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency nominee Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency nominee Botcha Jhansi and party North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy greeting the people at a roadshow organised near Poorna Market in VIsakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

YSR Congress Party candidate for Visakhapatnam South Constituency Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar launched his election campaign, after offering prayers at Sri Kanaka Durga temple, near Poorna Market, here on Wednesday.

Elderly persons taking part in the padayatra organised by the YSRCP at Durgalamma Gudi Junction, near Poorna Market, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

YSRCP Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botcha Jhansi, party’s North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Corporator of 35th Ward A. Kanaka Reddy, senior leaders Adivishnu Reddy and V. Subrahmanyam participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Subba Reddy called upon the people to teach a lesson to the TDP-JSP, which have joined hands with the BJP, which has failed to implement the promises given to the State. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan was to develop the backward North Andhra region. He recalled that YSRCP was the first to oppose the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and extend its support to the agitation against its privatisation. He said that the YSRCP government has extended various welfare schemes to the people through DBT, eliminating the chance of corruption.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that the South Assembly constituency has developed as never before during the YSRCP rule. He said that he had become MLA twice with the blessings of Sri Kanaka Durga and was ready for a hat trick. He appealed to the people for their support, and also sought that they should elect Ms. Jhansi as the MP with a majority of at least two lakh votes.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, Christian Minority Cell State president John Wesley and party observer Dronamraju Srivatsa were among those who participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US