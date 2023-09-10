YSRCP calls Naidu’s remand in skill development scam a forgone conclusion, TDP alleges political vendetta

September 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Even as the 14-day judicial remand given to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu by the ACB Court in Vijayawada on September 10 (Sunday) came as a big shock for the party leaders, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders described it as a ‘foregone conclusion’.

TDP MLA (Visakhapatnam West) P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) said that the party would check with the legal experts and move a bail petition. “There was no prima facie evidence on the involvement of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam. His name was included in the FIR on September 9 (Saturday) morning,” he said, adding that several persons accused in similar cases were granted bail in the past.

The Jana Sena Party leaders alleged that Mr. Naidu was arrested in violation of the established procedures.

“The JSP is against corruption. Be it Mr. Naidu or Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, we have no objection to anyone being tried for corrupt practice. However, officials must ensure that the due procedure is followed for taking an accused into custody,” said JSP general secretary Bolisetti Satya.

He said that If Mr. Naidu had followed the due procedures in spending the public money, he would come out clean. “It (the arrest of Mr. Naidu) is also a lesson for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who is destroying natural resources in violation of the environmental laws. Chief Ministers, being custodians of the public money, should be held accountable for the money spent on various projects. Unfortunately, no Chief Minister has been following the rule for the last several decades,” he said.

JSP PAC member Kona Tata Rao said that his party respects the judiciary. “We are only against the arrest of Mr. Naidu under irrelevant Sections such as 409. The FIR was registered against him in December 2021, but a copy of the same has not been given to him so far,” he alleged, adding that a notice should be served on the accused in such cases and at least two weeks should be given to the accused as per the latest directions of the Supreme Court.

“We condemn the arrest of Mr. Naidu in violation of the established procedures,” he said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders said that the remand of Mr. Naidu was inevitable as the ACB had gathered strong evidence of his involvement in the scam.

“The skill development scam had occurred during the chief ministerial tenure of Mr. Naidu. A fake agreement was signed with Siemens, an international company. The 10% share of ₹371 crore purportedly demanded by the company was diverted from the public exchequer to shell companies. The ACB has found incriminating evidence of Mr. Naidu’s involvement in the scam,” said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Mr. Naidu had never denied his involvement in the case but was only saying that the due procedure was not followed and sought to know whether his name was included in the FIR. The Opposition leaders were also not denying his involvement in the case, he said.

“Mr. Naidu had entered into a criminal conspiracy to siphon off public money. He had failed to show where the ₹371 crore had gone,” said the Minister.

“The YSRCP has nothing to do with the case. We want people to understand Mr. Naidu is not a clean person, contrary to his claims. It is wrong to say that we are resorting to political vendetta,” Mr. Amarnath added.

