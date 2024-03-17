GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP Araku MP candidate Tanuja Rani begins her campaigning

March 17, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Araku MP candidate Ch. Tanuja Rani began her campaign from Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, on Saturday evening, after announcement of her name by the high command. The YSRCP activists took out a rally and Ms. Tanuja Rani conducted door-to-door campaign. On Sunday, Ms. Tanuja Rani met the YSRCP Regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and thanked him for giving her the opportunity.

Speaking to the local media on Saturday, she thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy for giving her the seat. She said that the YSRCP has implemented a number of welfare schemes to the poor and gave priority to the development. In order to ensure the programmes continue, the YSRCP should be re-elected, she said, urging people to support the ruling party.

Araku MLA Ch. Phalguna said that in the last five years, over ₹600 crore worth roads were laid and over 200 mobile towers were installed to improve network connectivity in the Agency. He also said that as part of ‘Navaratnalu’, welfare schemes were provided to all the eligible beneficiaries without fail. He also said that the Agency has seen development only during the YSRCP government and it will definitely thrive if Mr Jagan continues to be the Chief Minister. Hesaid that Ms Tanuja Rani will be available to serve the tribals round the clock.

YSRCP sources said that the MP candidate would intensify her campaigning from Monday.

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance has not announced any candidate for Araku MP seat yet.

