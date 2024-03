March 12, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath was appointed as Gajuwaka Assembly constituency in-charge by the YSRCP high command here on Tuesday, as per a release by the party central office. About two months ago, V. Ramachandra Rao (Chandu) was appointed as the YSRCP Gajuwaka constituency in-charge and his appointment was opposed by several party leaders.

