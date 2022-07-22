YSRCP and TDP mortgaging interests of Andhra Pradesh, alleges CPI

‘Both the parties failed to ask BJP to implement promises made during State bifurcation’

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Assistant Secretary J.V. Satyanarayana alleged that instead of demanding implementation of the assurances promised by the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) before bifurcation of the State, the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have mortgaged the interests of the State for their personal benefits. This was clearly evident during the Presidential elections, he said. Mr. Satyanarayana was speaking during a programme organised at the party office here on Friday.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that before general elections, the YSRCP had claimed that it would get Special Category Status for the State by fighting with the BJP, if people give them 25 MP seats. But now, they seem not bothered about it at all. The CPI leader also said that party activists should prepare to fight against the ‘anti-people’ policies being implemented by the State and the Centre.

27th State Maha Sabha

He said that the 27 th State Maha Sabha will be held in Visakhapatnam from August 26 to 28 and requested people to make it a grand success. He also said that a national-level meeting will be conducted at Vijayawada during October this year, where issues related to the State and the centre will be discussed.

Party district secretary M. Pydiraju and others were present.