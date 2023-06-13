YSRCP and TDP governments have done nothing for Andhra Pradesh, says GVL

June 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Claiming that the successive governments of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have done nothing for the development of Andhra Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L Narasimha Rao has alleged involvement of the YSRCP in many scams.

Addressing the media here on June 13 (Tuesday), Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Visakhapatnam was a big success.

“Be it land grabbing, sand mafia or liquor scam, the tenure of YSRCP is fraught with irregularities,” he said.

Vizag land scam

Referring to land scams in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that both the TDP and the YSRC governments had constituted SITs (Special Investigation Teams) to investigate the alleged irregularities, but none had made the report public. “This indicates that people of both the parties (YSRCP and TDP) are involved in the scams and they are trying to protect them,” he alleged.

The BJP was never with the YSRCP, he said, adding that the central leadership has taken strong exception to the way the YSRCP government had ‘hijacked’ various welfare schemes launched by the Central government.

“The Union government’s Kissan Samman Nidhi scheme has been renamed as Rythu Bharosa. The YSRCP government is claiming credit for the scheme as if it is bearing the entire cost. Big posters and advertisements promoting the YSRCP brand are being put up while the Kissan Samman Patra is printed in small fonts in a corner in English. This is being done for every scheme sponsored by the Central government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done four times more for the State than what was done by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said that no new industries had come to the State during the YSRCP’s tenure. “Rather, many companies are leaving the State,” he said.

‘Witch-hunt launched against Margadarsi’

All the 39 ferro alloys industries are in the doldrums due to the steep hike in power tariffs and the State government is doing nothing about it. There is no sign of IT industries setting up shops in Visakhapatnam. The YSRCP government has launched a witch-hunt against Margadarsi Chit Fund company,” he alleged.