Leaders and activists of YSR Congress Party in the city celebrated the birth anniversary of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, by garlanding his statue on the Beach Road here on Monday.

The leaders led by Y.V. Subba Reddy reached the venue to pay their homage to the late leader.

Some people conducted blood donation camps. Fruits and sweets were distributed to the patients at the hospitals as part of the celebrations.

