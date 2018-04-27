‘YSRCP a good alternative for NDA’

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said he would appeal to YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to join the NDA for the uplift of A.P. The TDP had quit the NDA as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was upset with the Centre’s inability to give SCS. We want him to come back and support the NDA as we have not washed our hands off A.P. Otherwise, the YSRCP is a good alternative. If the YSRCP joins the NDA before the elections, it is fine. Mr. Reddy may team up with the NDA after the elections. The BJP will discuss it with him,” he observed. Addressing the media here, Mr. Athawale said the YSRCP was very strong in A.P. and it would be in the interest of the NDA and the YSRCP to unite for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the Central government was ready to give money to the schemes proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government and he would, therefore, request Mr. Naidu to get back into the NDA.

He claimed to be unhappy with Mr. Naidu’s exit while contending that the State was not ready to avail itself of the assistance which the Central government committed to extending to it.

Quota in jobs for the poor in forward castes

Mr. Athawale said the Central government was in favour of providing 25% reservation in jobs to the economically backward sections among the forward castes without touching the quota being enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“I have discussed this with the Prime Minister and the NDA is also looking into it and holding parleys with other parties. Besides, we are contemplating giving reservation in promotions to SCs, STs and OBCs in government jobs, if necessary by bringing an ordinance,” he said.

On the atrocities on Dalits, he said it was not because the NDA or other parties were in power.