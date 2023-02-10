HamberMenu
YSRC leaders doing business rather than politics, Vizag TDP leaders say

February 10, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Visakhapatnam leaders Bandaru Satyanaraya Murthy and Palla Srinivas alleged that YSRCP leaders were more concerned with their business interests in the city rather than politics. Land-grabbing is a major business, particularly in Visakhapatnam, the TDP leaders alleged.

Speaking to reporters at the TDP office on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the YSRCP leaders were looting valuable lands on the pretext of setting up the ‘executive capital’ in Visakhapatnam.

“When the TDP returns to power in 2024, we will take back the grabbed lands,” Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said.

Once N. Chandrababu Naidu becomes Chief Minister after the next elections, the government would investigate all the illegal activities and the land scams in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Srinivas said.

