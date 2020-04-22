‘YSR Telemedicine available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.’

Medical services will be available in YSR Telemedicine and those in need or their relatives should call the tollfree No. 14410 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to District Coordinator of Dr YSR Arogyasri Healthcare Trust Dhavala Bhaskara Rao. Any medicines required will be sent to the residence of the patient in the evening on the same day.
When a person calls, after two rings the call gets disconnected. The executive calls back and after registering details of the case connects the call to the doctor concerned.
The doctor enquires from the patient the symptoms and if medicines need to be prescribed will suggest them to the medical officer of the primary health centre concerned.
As of now, 298 doctors and 279 supporting staff are working voluntarily in the telemedicine wing. Any doctors or staff willing to work may contact the District Coordinator.
