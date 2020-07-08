YSR strove for farmers’ welfare, says Vijayasai

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2020 23:39 IST

Tributes paid to former CM on his birth anniversary

Rich tributes paid to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his birth anniversary here on Wednesday. YSRC party MP V. Vijayasai Reddy along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and a few other leaders garlanded the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy at Park Hotel Junction.

Mr.Vijayasai Reddy said that YSR had worked hard for the welfare of farmers and it was an honour to the leader to declare his birth anniversary as Farmers’ Day in the State. Recalling the schemes introduced by the former CM, he said that it was YSR, who transformed the Sate into a fertile region through Jala Yagnam programme and it is also his credit to provide healthcare to the poor on par with that of corporate hospitals through Aarogyasri programme.YSR worked for the welfare of the people from weaker sections and his rule was a golden age in the history of the State. The party supporters conducted the celebrations at many wards. A few service-oriented programmes were organised at few parts. Farmers’ Day was observed at the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ centres. Mr. Srinivasa Rao visited a Rythu Bharosa centre in Anandapuram mandal and distributed seeds and fertilizers to the farmers. In the evening, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with local farmers through video-conference at the District Collector’s office. Local YSRCP leaders also took part in the programme.

