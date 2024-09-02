ADVERTISEMENT

YSR statue vandalised by miscreants in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 02, 2024 12:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The incident created some tension in the area as September 2 is the death anniversary of the former Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Statue of former CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was dismantled, beheaded, from its pedestal and broken by some unidentified miscreants, at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam, on September 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Photo: K. R Deepak

A statue of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy was dismantled from its pedestal, was broken and vandalised by some unidentified miscreants, at Akkayyapalem, in Visakhapatnam on Monday (September 2, 2024).

The incident created some tension in the area as Monday (September 2) is the death anniversary of the former CM, which is observed by the YSR Congress leaders and activists across the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, YSRCP senior leader and deputy mayor K. Satish (corporator of the 46th ward of GVMC) said that they would lodge a complaint with the Fourth Town Police station on the issue.

“We have got CCTV footage also. It shows that some people indulged in the incident at around 12.55 a.m. on September 2. We suspect that they might belong to the ruling parties.”

