YSR horticulture varsity inks pacts with four research institutes

Dr. YSR Horticultural University (YSRHU) in West Godavari district exchanged four memorandums of understanding with ICAR-Directorate of Floriculture Research, Maharashtra; National Research Centre on Banana, Tamil Nadu; National Research Centre for Seed Spices, Rajasthan; and National Research Centre for Pomegranate, Maharashtra, in the presence of Indian Council of Agriculture Research Deputy Ddirector-General Dr. A.K. Singh, during in a webinar “Horticulture Ability- Favourable Conditions” organised by the university on Saturday. Through the MoUs, YSRHU and the respective institutions will be able to work together and provide an opportunity to students to learn effectively.
YSRHU vice-chancellor T. Janakiram said the University had efficient scientists and professors and with their contribution, several initiatives such as ‘Our Village-Our University’ and others in collaboration with Rythu Bharosa Kendram were taken up. YSRHU Registrar K. Gopal took part in the webinar.
