YSR Congress, TDP trade barbs over construction near Thotlakonda

Move to build guest house will result in destruction of monument: Oppn. parties

Thotlakonda, the Buddhist monastery which had flourished some 2,000 years ago, is in the news for the wrong reasons with the ruling YSR Congress Party government and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) engaged in a war of words over taking up construction near it.

The State government has announced its decision to construct a State guest house near Thotlakonda. The TDP and other Opposition parties like the Jana Sena Party (JSP) launched a tirade against the government that the move would result in destruction of the historical monument.

While the government claims that the proposed guest house site is at least 1 km away from the protected site and therefore does not pose any threat to it, the TDP seems to be in no mood to listen.

The ruling party leaders are quick to retort that the TDP government had allocated the same site for other purposes in the past.

‘Violation of Act’

Meanwhile, former bureaucrat and social activist E.A.S. Sarma, who had opposed construction activities at Thotlakonda during the TDP regime also, expressed anguish at the plans of the State government to construct a housing complex and a VIP guest house in 30 acres within Survey no. 314 (old) of Kapuluppada village, near the Thotlakonda Buddhist site. Mr. Sarma said that all the lands fall within S. No. 314 (old) of Kapuluppada village, which was notified vide G.O. no 627 dt. 2/5/1978, issued under the AP Ancient and Historical Monuments, Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960.

Any plan to divert any part of the land for other purposes would amount to violating the provisions of the Act, he said.

“Our government is committed to the protection of heritage sites. The proposed guest house is more than 1 km away from the protected site. We are planning Vipasana meditation and Buddhist activity at the protected site to draw tourists from the Buddhist countries,” says Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. “We had restored a Maha Stupa at Thotlakonda, which collapsed earlier this year due to rains, at a cost of ₹40 lakh, which shows our commitment to its protection,” he says. The dome-shaped Maha stupa (main stupa) is built on a raised platform, with steps to climb on to the platform. A circular Chaityagriha (prayer hall), a congregation hall, a kitchen and dining hall are some of the structures discovered at the site. The relics found at the site include: votive stupas, maha stupa, viharas, Roman silver coins, sculpted panels, Buddha padas and symbols of early pottery.