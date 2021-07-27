YSR Congress sweeps GVMC panel polls

Party candidates win all the 10 Standing Committee seats

Continuing its winning streak, the YSR Congress Party won all the 10 Standing Committee seats in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in the elections held here on Tuesday.

Though the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also fielded 10 candidates, all of them lost and none of them could cross the single digit mark. On the other hand, the YSRCP candidates could garner 64 to 65 votes, each on an average.

The polls for GVMC’s 98 wards were held in March and the YSRCP could secure 58 seats, and with the support of three independents, its tally now in the civic body stands at 61. While the TDP had won 31 seats, the Jana Sena Party and the BJP combine could win 4 and one each was won by the CPI and the CPI (M).

The JSP-BJP combine and the CPI (M) boycotted the elections. Even while the election was in progress, TDP corporators and leaders staged a protest near the Gandhi Statue near GVMC office, alleging irregularities.

Speaking after the thumping victory, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that it was known fact that YSRCP corporators would win, as we have absolute majority. “We don’t understand on what ground TDP had fielded its candidates. From the voting pattern it was clear that there was some cross voting in favour of the YSRCP from the TDP bench,” he said.

Senior YSRCP leader and former MP Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said that Standing Committee, which is headed by the Mayor as chairman, plays an important role in the functioning of the civic body and the GVMC would play a key role in the development of the city, once it becomes the Executive Capital.

The elected members of the Standing Committee include Vurukuti Ramachandra Rao, Guligindala Lavanya, Chenna Janakiram, Tippala Vamsi Reddy, Dowlapalli Yedukondala Rao, Prasad Vavilapalli, Mummana Demudu, Molli Lakshmi, Mandapati Sunita and K.V.N. Sashikala.

The role of Standing Committee, which is headed by the Mayor, ranges from sanctioning of works and release of payments to contractors to looking into the functioning of the civic body, including issues of the employees.

According to the norms, the GVMC Commissioner has the authority to sanction and approve works below ₹20 lakh, the Standing Committee has the authority of sanction works from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh and beyond that it is approved by the council.