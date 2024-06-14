GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSR Congress Party takes steps to retain control in GVMC council amid ‘poaching’ threat

The party leaders hold a meeting with corporators and urge them not to switch loyalties

Published - June 14, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party is taking steps to retain control in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council amid reports that some party corporators are planning to defect to the NDA after the general elections.

Flushed with victory in general elections, NDA eyes Mayor’s post in Visakhapatnam

Recently, YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member and North Andhra Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy along with former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath conducted a meeting with the YSRCP corporators. Most of the YSRCP corporators have attended the meeting. During the meeting, the party leaders said that the NDA leaders might try get the support of the corporators by hook or by crook. They urged the corporators not to defect or panic and promised all help.

Meanwhile, senior TDP and JSP leaders from the city said that they would definitely take over the GVMC council to stop the alleged atrocities of the YSRCP council members.

