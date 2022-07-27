YSR Congress Party sweeps GVMC standing committee polls in Visakhapatnam

YSRCP leaders and corporators celebrating the victory of the party candidates in Visakhapatnam on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

July 27, 2022 20:38 IST

Party candidates win all the 10 posts

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) swept the standing committee elections which was held at Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office here on Wednesday.

Nineteen corporators from YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have contested the polls, of which all the 10 standing committee members posts were acquired by the YSRCP corporators.

Announcing the results in the evening, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that candidates A Srividya, K. Venkataratna Swathi, M. Mary Jones, S. Govinda Rajulu and V. Apparao have received 67 votes, while P. Venkata Suresh and L. Apparao have received 66 votes. I. Varalakshmi, G. Venkata Sai Anusha and Prasanna Lakshmi have received 65 votes. Another candidate Barkat Ali has received 64 votes, she added.

Former Ministers M. Srinivasa Rao and K. Kannababu, and Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy celebrated the success of the candidates. The winning candidates were felicitated by the leaders and other ruling party corporators on the occasion. The YSRCP leaders said that going by the results, some of the TDP corporators have also voted for the ruling party members.

Earlier during the day, the voting was conducted at the Old council hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor, Deputy Mayors and floor leaders cast their votes first, followed by the corporators.