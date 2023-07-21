HamberMenu
YSR Congress Party should suspend Visakhapatnam MP for ‘abusing’ another MP in Parliament, demands Jana Sena Party corporator

‘YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnaraju has lodged a complaint against M.V.V. Satyanarayana’

July 21, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy has said that Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana should be suspended by the YSR Congress Party for allegedly using derogatory language against another MP in Parliament. He alleged that the MP is defaming not just Visakhapatnam, but also Andhra Pradesh with his behaviour.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Murthy said that people of Visakhapatnam had elected Mr. Satyanarayana as the MP hoping that he would fight for regional issues in Parliament. Since the last four years, the MP has not taken any step for the welfare of Visakhapatnam, but has been allegedly involved in land grabbing. He has now resorted to malign the image of the city, the corporator has alleged. Already MP Raghurama Krishnaraju has lodged a complaint against Mr. Satyanarayana, he said.

