YSR Congress Party regional coordinator lays foundation stone for development works in Visakhapatnam worth ₹147 crore

March 13, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress Party regional coordinator and newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy laid foundation stone for 423 works worth ₹147 crore under various wards of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma and ward corporators.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subba Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the development of Visakhapatnam. He said that people should notice the development activities before and after the year 2019. Modernisation of ports, fishing harbour, initiation of Bhogapuram Airport works, Inorbit Mall, development activities in all the wards were some of the works taken up by the government, he said.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that as many as 146 parks were being developed in the city by the municipal corporation for the public. Apart from development of junctions and providing basic amenities in the wards, 20 modernised bus shelters were also constructed, she said.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Additional commissioner of GVMC K.S. Viswanathan and others were present.