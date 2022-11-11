YSR Congress Party leaders involved in multi-crore housing scam in Andhra Pradesh, allege Jana Sena Party leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior leaders of Jana Sena Party alleged that the leaders of YSR Congress Party have been indulging in a multi-crore land scam under the guise of providing housing to the poor.

The party has decided to conduct a three-day fact-finding mission from Saturday and it will be led by their chief Pawan Kalyan. The fact-finding mission will be undertaken across all the districts in the State under the banner ‘Jagananna Mosam’.

At a media conference here on Friday, they alleged that the extent of scam is to the tune of abut ₹70,000 crore, across the State.

‘Inflated price’

Giving details, national general secretary of the party T. Siva Sankar alleged that land for the poor has been acquired through middlemen from the private parties and the same has been bought by the State Government at least five times the prevailing market rate.

Citing examples, another national general secretary of the JSP Bollisetty Satyanarayana said that at some places in Nellore district. the cost of land was around ₹10 lakhs per acre and the same was acquired by the middlemen and the government had purchased it for ₹60 lakh per acre. He also alleged that the YSR Congress Party leaders had taken back larger portion of the inflated money after giving the commission to the middlemen.

Party senior leader Kona Tata Rao said that the State Government has acquired close to 68,000 acres of private land under the housing scheme and all of which has been purchased at an inflated price. This has resulted in the leaders making thousands of crores and the State exchequer becoming poorer.

Moreover, the government has said that over 30 lakh houses will be given, but so far only about 1.52 lakhs houses or house sites have been given, he said.

The JSP leaders also demanded a White Paper on the budgetary allocation of ₹34,000 crore for the housing scheme. “We would like to know how and where the money was spent or being spent, since most of the housing money is coming from the Union Government under PM Awas Yojana,” said Mr. Tata Rao.

JSP corporator P.V.L.N. Murthy also claimed that the banks have already allotted the loans to a number of beneficiaries under the scheme and the loan amounts were diverted by the government into its fold without it reaching the beneficiaries, but the beneficiaries have started to pay the monthly instalments.

Giving details on the fact-finding mission, Mr. Satyanarayana said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan will be touring a few places in the State and will be visiting the beneficiaries and the house site areas to assess the truth and the ground realities.

Similarly, leaders across the State will visit various areas to conduct the fact-finding, he said.

“After meeting the beneficiaries, on November 14, we will meet the officials concerned and if they do not come out with the details and give answers to our questions, we will stage dharnas in front of the revenue offices,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

Though there are speculations that Mr. Pawan Kalyan who has arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will camp in Visakhapatnam for the next three days, the party officials were tight-lipped on his movements. There are also talks that he would lead the fact-finding mission in Visakhapatnam.