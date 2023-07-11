YSR Congress Party failed to fulfil its poll promises in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP MLA in Visakhapatnam

July 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the YSR Congress Party has failed to fulfil its election promises. He said that the mini manifesto released by the TDP during the recently held Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram has sent the YSRCP leaders into a tizzy and also added that after the release of the complete manifesto during Dasara, it would be the end of the YSRCP.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP was not successful in implementing any assurance made in the manifesto. Right from liquor prohibition, pensions and housing, the government has completely failed to fulfil any promise, he said. He alleged that Andhra Pradesh has become a hub of ganja for the entire country. People are eagerly waiting for the elections to teach a lesson to the YSRCP government, he said.

Mr Srinivasa Rao also said that the government has taken a U-turn after noticing the resistance over the proposed decision to collect ₹20 as entry fee at Rushikonda Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauds Lokesh

Mr. Srinivasa Rao lauded TDP leader Nara Lokesh over his padayatra ‘Yuvagalam’ completing 2,000 km. He said that Mr. Lokesh had gained lot of support from the people through his padayatra. He has completed 2,000 km in 153 days itself, though it was scheduled to be completed in 200 days. Mr. Lokesh has interacted with over 30 lakh people, visited 53 Assembly, 135 mandals, 1,795 villages and organised 49 public meetings apart from holding ‘Mukhamukhi’ (face to face) meetings with 118 groups. He also said that the selfie challenge was a new trend introduced during the ‘Yuvagalam’.

He also said that YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra used to take a break after Thursday to attend his court cases, but Mr. Lokesh continued his yatra without any breaks. He also alleged that YSRCP has created hurdles as there was a huge response from the people for Mr. Lokesh’s paayatra.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that instead of giving notices to Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan over his comments against the volunteer system, the YSRCP should have launched a probe into them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.