HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSR Congress Party failed to fulfil its poll promises in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP MLA in Visakhapatnam

‘Andhra Pradesh has become a hub of ganja for the country and people are eagerly waiting to teach a lesson to YSRCP in the next election’

July 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mini manifesto released by the TDP has sent YSRCP leaders into a tizzy, says TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Mini manifesto released by the TDP has sent YSRCP leaders into a tizzy, says TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has alleged that the YSR Congress Party has failed to fulfil its election promises. He said that the mini manifesto released by the TDP during the recently held Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram has sent the YSRCP leaders into a tizzy and also added that after the release of the complete manifesto during Dasara, it would be the end of the YSRCP.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP was not successful in implementing any assurance made in the manifesto. Right from liquor prohibition, pensions and housing, the government has completely failed to fulfil any promise, he said. He alleged that Andhra Pradesh has become a hub of ganja for the entire country. People are eagerly waiting for the elections to teach a lesson to the YSRCP government, he said.

Mr Srinivasa Rao also said that the government has taken a U-turn after noticing the resistance over the proposed decision to collect ₹20 as entry fee at Rushikonda Beach.

Lauds Lokesh

Mr. Srinivasa Rao lauded TDP leader Nara Lokesh over his padayatra ‘Yuvagalam’ completing 2,000 km. He said that Mr. Lokesh had gained lot of support from the people through his padayatra. He has completed 2,000 km in 153 days itself, though it was scheduled to be completed in 200 days. Mr. Lokesh has interacted with over 30 lakh people, visited 53 Assembly, 135 mandals, 1,795 villages and organised 49 public meetings apart from holding ‘Mukhamukhi’ (face to face) meetings with 118 groups. He also said that the selfie challenge was a new trend introduced during the ‘Yuvagalam’.

He also said that YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra used to take a break after Thursday to attend his court cases, but Mr. Lokesh continued his yatra without any breaks. He also alleged that YSRCP has created hurdles as there was a huge response from the people for Mr. Lokesh’s paayatra.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that instead of giving notices to Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan over his comments against the volunteer system, the YSRCP should have launched a probe into them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.