YSR Congress Party appoints Visakhapatnam MP as a coordinator for East Assembly constituency, a stronghold of TDP

August 26, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a significant development, the YSR Congress Party has announced Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana as coordinator for Visakhapatnam (East) Assembly constituency. The YSRCP has issued a release late on Friday night, stating that the appointment was made following instructions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The announcement was made a couple of days after the MP called on Mr Jagan at the Secretariat in Amaravati. Ever since the duo met, it was strongly speculated that Mr Satyanarayana will contest as MLA from the Visakhapatnam (East) Constituency in the coming elections.

The Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency is one of a strongholds of Telugu Desam Party. TDP senior leader Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu is currently the MLA.

Meanwhile, the sudden decision by the party has reportedly upset many YSRCP leaders, especially from Yadava community, who were expecting the ticket.

Mr. Satyanarayana, a reputed builder in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had won as an MP in the 2019 elections. Recently, his wife and son were allegedly kidnapped and tortured by several rowdy-sheeters for money. After the incident, the MP announced that he would shift all his business works to Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.

