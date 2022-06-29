YSR Congress district plenary will adopt resolutions for development of Viskhapatnam, says Muttamsetti

‘State govt. trying to ensure welfare schemes benefit all sections of people’

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) district plenary to be held at Gurajada Kalakshetram here on Thursday will adopt various resolutions for the development of Visakhapatnam, party district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that his objective was to put the district on top at the State-level in development. The credit for development along with welfare should go to the YSR Congress Party government, he said.

He said that the government was trying to ensure that the welfare schemes benefit all sections of people.

Former MLAs Tynala Vijaya Kumar and SA Rahman, party leaders Boddeti Kasi Viswanadham, Pedada Ramani Kumari and Molli Kumari were among those present.