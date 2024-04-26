ADVERTISEMENT

Y.S. Sharmila to conduct election campaigns in united Visakhapatnam district from April 27

April 26, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Y.S. Sharmila | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila will be conducting her election campaign in the combined Visakhapatnam district from April 27, according to the party leaders.

On April 27, Ms Sharmila will be taking part in three meetings in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts. She will address a public meeting at 10 a.m. at Payakaraopeta, another at Paderu at 4 p.m. and the third at Araku at 7 p.m.

On April 28, Ms. Sharmila will take part in a political campaign at Visakhapatnam North Assembly Constituency at 10 a.m. Later, she will leave for Srikakulam district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US