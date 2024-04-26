Y.S. Sharmila to conduct election campaign in united Visakhapatnam district from April 27

April 26, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 12:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila will be conducting her election campaign in the combined Visakhapatnam district from April 27, according to the party leaders.

On April 27, Ms Sharmila will be taking part in three meetings in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts. She will address a public meeting at 10 a.m. at Payakaraopeta, another at Paderu at 4 p.m. and the third at Araku at 7 p.m.

On April 28, Ms. Sharmila will take part in a political campaign at Visakhapatnam North Assembly Constituency at 10 a.m. Later, she will leave for Srikakulam district.

