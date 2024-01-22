GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharmila to hold protest in Vizag over alleged attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

‘The BJP is unable to digest the fact that the yatra has been uniting hearts and inspiring people under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,’ says newly-elected A.P. Congress president Y.S. Sharmila

January 22, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Y.S. Sharmila.

Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y.S. Sharmila is making her maiden visit to Visakhapatnam as the party president of the State, on Monday, January 22, 2024.

She will join the Congress cadre’s protest against the BJP over the latter’s alleged attacks on the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

In her X (formerly Twitter) statement earlier today, Ms. Sharmila stated, “The Congress party strongly condemned extremist BJP goons’ attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The BJP is not able to digest the fact that the Yatra has been cruising unstoppably, uniting hearts and inspiring people, moving unopposed under Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. No wonder, the corrupt and the autocratic regime of Hemanth Biswa Sarma has been repeatedly plotting these misdeeds in the past few days.”

“As a mark of protest on January 22 at 7 pm, the Congress cadre, functionaries and all affiliated associations and wings, are requested to sit down at Mahatma Gandhi statues in State and district headquarters and stage peaceful and silent protests. Both myself and the AICC in-charge will participate in Visakhapatnam’s protest at 7 pm,” Ms. Sharmila stated.

