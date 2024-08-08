Y.S. Jagan would have faced Sheikh Hasina’s fate had elections not been held on time, says TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that the results of the elections to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Standing Committee show that corporators, leaders and cadre of the YSRCP were disillusioned with their own party and had reposed their trust in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“YSRCP leaders and MLAs are ready to join the NDA if we open the gates. Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is fortunate that Assembly elections were held on time. Had the elections been delayed, he would have faced the same fate as former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was forced to flee her country,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said at a press conference on Thursday.

“People of Andhra Pradesh were waiting waiting for the elections to show YSRCP the door. The voters of Visakhapatnam voted with a vengeance against the YSRCP government. Though a change of government after five years in power is not uncommon, the landslide victory of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh indicated the frustration of the people with the YSRCP’s rule,” he added.

He said that the alliance had already started implementing its promises one after the other. Recalling that the YSRCP government had said that social security pensions could not be distributed without the help of volunteers, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the NDA government was distributing pensions on the first day of each month through village/ward secretariat staff, without relying on volunteers.

Anna Canteens would be opened in a phased manner from August 15 to provide meals to the poor at ₹5, a plate. The A.P. Land Titling Act was repealed by the Cabinet, and a Mega DSC notification was issued swiftly after coming to power, he noted.

Measures were initiated for the major projects of Amaravati and Polavaram. The State government was going forward with a constructive action plan. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had convinced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the importance of early completion of these two projects, after which the Centre announced a ₹15,000-crore special package for Amaravati. The Chief Minister was keen on completion of the Amaravati project in three years and Polavaram in the next five years, he said.

Vizag in focus

“The Chief Minister is keen on developing IT, tourism and a metro rail project in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Naidu will soon hold a special review meeting on development of masterplan roads in Visakhapatnam after the Election Code was withdrawn. Bheemunipatnam, which was midway between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram, would be developed,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The six-lane Visakhapatnam–Bhogapuram Beach Road would be developed and 12 flyovers would be constructed at busy junctions on the old NH-5 road, which passes through the city.

