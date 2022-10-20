Youth records selfie video before ending life in Visakhapatnam

A 22-year-old youth, identified as B. Kishore, ended his life in his house in Dondaparthy area late on Tuesday night.

He recorded a selfie video, asking his family members to take care of his mother and sister. However, he did not reveal the reason for resorting to the extreme step.

The IV-Town police have registered a case and sent the body to postmortem on Wednesday. IV-Town police Inspector Srinivasa Rao said that primary investigation suggests that love affairs might be the reason for the youth taking the extreme step.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help by dialling the number 100.